Monday, July 31, 2017

FWC's Fishing in the Know - August edition

August 2017

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

When holding a fish that has teeth, use a gripping tool to support the front of the fish, and use the other hand under the belly to evenly support the fish's weight.
red snapper marty wade
Marty Wade with a red snapper.
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com.

Red Snapper Season - Gulf


Action: Recreational red snapper open weekends in August
Information: The state recreational and federal private recreational red snapper seasons will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4, including Monday Sept. 4.
In Gulf state waters, this change applies to all recreational anglers, including those fishing from for-hire vessels.
In Gulf federal waters, the season change only applies to anglers fishing on private recreational vessels. Federally permitted for-hire vessels had a separate season. 
Links for more information:
Snapper [MyFWC.com]

Bay Scallops – Gulf County


Action: Season postponed
Information: The bay scallop season in state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County through the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County has been postponed until further notice. This postponement is a precautionary measure due to a naturally occurring algae bloom that affects shellfish and can cause health effects in humans that consume contaminated shellfish, oysters, or clams.
All areas outside of the Gulf County region are not affected by the algae bloom and remain open to harvest.
Links for more information:
News Release [MyFWC.com]

Hogfish


Action: Regulations changes in state and federal waters effective Aug. 24
Information: Starting Aug. 24, several changes to hogfish management will go into effect in state and federal waters. Approved changes include:

  • Lowering the Atlantic recreational daily bag limit from five to one fish per harvester
  • Setting an Atlantic recreational harvest season of May 1 through Oct. 31
  • Increasing the Atlantic recreational and commercial minimum size limit from 12 to 16 inches fork length
  • Increasing the Gulf recreational and commercial minimum size limit from 12 to 14 inches fork length
  • Setting the minimum importation and sale size limit to 14 inches fork length statewide.

Links for more information:
Hogfish [MyFWC.com]

Commission Meeting – Orlando

Marine Fisheries items discussed July 10-11

Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the July 10-11 meeting in Orlando.
Approved regulation changes (final decisions on these topics made at this meeting):
  • Gag grouper: Approved a Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties, in addition to the current April 1 through June 30 season for these four counties. Gulf state waters outside of that area (excluding Monroe County) and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31. Also approved changing the commercial minimum size limit for gag grouper from 22 to 24 inches. The size limit change will go into effect after similar pending federal regulations are approved.
  • Gray triggerfish: Directed staff to issue an executive order opening gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters for a limited fall 2017 season. This season will be posted online and a press release will be issued once the season has been determined. The Commission also approved the following measures for Gulf state waters: increasing the recreational size limit from 14 to 15 inches fork length in Gulf state waters, decreasing the recreational bag limit from two to one fish per person per day in Gulf state waters, and creating a closed season from Jan. 1 through the end of February, starting in 2018, while maintaining the June 1 through July 31 closed season that is already in place. These changes will go into effect after similar federal measures are approved.
Draft regulation changes (these items were discussed and will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
  • Cobia: Commission approved draft changes to be brought back to the Commission meeting in September for a final public hearing including defining all state waters north of the Monroe-Collier county line as Gulf state waters for the purpose of cobia management, increasing the minimum size limit in Gulf state waters from 33 inches to 38 inches fork length, reducing the commercial trip limit from two to one fish per person per day in Gulf state waters, and reducing the recreational and commercial vessel limit to two per vessel per day in Gulf state waters.
Discussions:
  • Sheepshead and Tripletail: The Commission discussed several draft changes for statewide management of these two species but did not take action and directed staff to gather more input from commercial and recreational stakeholders on potential changes. 
  • Federal fishery Congressional and management updates
Links for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]
News Releases [MyFWC.com]

Goliath Grouper Workshops


Action: Share your input on goliath grouper management
Information: FWC is hosting several workshops to gather public input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited harvest in Florida state waters.
Workshops will be from 5 to 8 p.m. local time at the following dates and locations (see link below for details including event addresses):
  • July 31: Lake Worth
  • Aug. 1: Key West
  • Aug. 2: Marathon
  • Aug. 3: Key Largo
  • Aug. 8: Crystal River
  • Aug. 9: Carrabelle
  • Aug 16: Pensacola
  • Aug. 17: Panama City
  • Oct. 9: Jacksonville
  • Oct. 10: Titusville
  • Oct. 11: Stuart
  • Oct. 12: Davie
  • Oct. 16: Pinellas Park
  • Oct. 17: Port Charlotte
  • Oct. 18: Naples
If you cannot attend an in-person meeting, submit comments online by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. Staff is working on a virtual workshop that should be available online in the near future.
Links for more information:
Workshops [MyFWC.com]

Spotted Seatrout Workshops

Information: FWC staff will host several spotted seatrout workshops in July and August across the state to gather public input on management of this species and to discuss results of the recent spotted seatrout stock assessment.
Workshops will be from 6 to 8 p.m. local time the following dates and locations (see link below for details including event addresses):
  • July 25: Carrabelle
  • July 26: Panama City
  • July 27: Pensacola
  • July 31: Cedar Key
  • Aug. 1: Crystal River
  • Aug. 2: St. Petersburg
  • Aug. 3: Naples
  • Aug. 7: Jacksonville
  • Aug. 8: Melbourne
  • Aug. 9: Fort Pierce
  • Aug. 17: Tallahassee
If you cannot attend an in-person meeting, submit comments online by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Links for more information:
Workshops [MyFWC.com]
Workshop Presentation [MyFWC.com]

Spiny Lobster


Action: Season starts Aug. 6
Information: Spiny lobster opens for recreational and commercial harvest Aug. 6.
The recreational daily bag limit and on-the-water possession limit is 6 per person.
Spiny lobster must have a carapace larger than 3 inches and, when harvested by diving, must be measured in the water. The carapace is measured beginning at the forward edge between the rostral horns, excluding any soft tissue, and proceeding along the middle to the rear edge of the carapace.
Harvest is prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, the Biscayne Bay Card Sound Spiny Lobster Sanctuary and the no-take areas of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Links for more information:
Spiny Lobster [MyFWC.com]
How to measure a spiny lobster [MyFWC.com]
Spiny Lobster measurement

2017 Lionfish Challenge


Action: Revamped program has commercial and recreational categories
Information: Remove 25 or more lionfish (or sell at least 25 pounds commercially) between Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day (May 20, 2017) and Labor Day (Sept. 4, 2017) to enter the FWC’s Lionfish Challenge and be eligible to win prizes. The recreational and commercial harvesters who check in the most lionfish will be crowned Florida’s recreational Lionfish King or Queen and Commercial Champion, respectively.
Links for more information:
Lionfish Challenge [MyFWC.com]

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including shrimp, flounder, and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Link for more information:
Saltwater Comments [MyFWC.com]

Gulf Reef Fish Survey

Attention Gulf Anglers
Information: Snapper and grouper season is here. That means it is time to sign up for or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. Registration for this survey is required for all anglers (including those exempt from licensing requirements) fishing from a private vessel for the following reef species in the Gulf: red and vermilion snapper; gag, red, and black grouper; greater and lesser amberjack; banded rudderfish; almaco jack; and gray triggerfish.
To renew online, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
If you are NOT a Gulf reef fish angler and don’t plan on fishing for these reef species in the Gulf this year, please do not sign up or renew your participation in the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. By only sampling anglers who plan on fishing for those species, Florida is improving recreational data collection. Questions? Contact us at Marine@MyFWC.com
Links for more information:
Gulf Reef Fish Survey [MyFWC.com]
Angler recognition logo

Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs

Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: Participation in any of these three programs encourages ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
  • Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
  • Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
  • Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Link for more information:
CatchaFloridaMemory.com

STATE SEASON UPDATES

August - September

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
Aug. 1 – Permit (Special Permit Zone) opens
Aug. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27 (see July for more) - Red snapper (Gulf state and federal waters) open
Aug. 6 – Spiny lobster opens
Sept. 1 – Snook (Atlantic and Gulf) opens
Sept. 1 – Gag (Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor) opens
Sept. 1 – Oysters (Dixie, Wakulla, Levy) opens
Sept. 5 – Red snapper (Gulf state and federal waters) closes
Sept. 10 – Bay scallops (Fenholloway to Suwannee rivers) closes
Sept. 25 – Bay scallops (All areas) close

Red drum
Rocco Hurst with a red drum.

EVENTS

August - September

Lionfish Events Calendar 
July 31 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Lake Worth
July 31 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop – Cedar Key
Aug. 1 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Key West
Aug. 1 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop – Crystal River
Aug. 2 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Marathon  
Aug. 2 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop – St. Petersburg
Aug. 3 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Key Largo  
Aug. 3 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop – Naples
Aug. 7 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop - Jacksonville
Aug. 8 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Crystal River 
Aug. 8 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop - Melbourne
Aug. 9 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Carrabelle 
Aug. 9 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop – Fort Pierce
Aug. 16 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Pensacola
Aug. 16 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop - Steinhatchee
Aug. 17 – Goliath Grouper Workshop – Panama City 
Aug. 17 – Spotted Seatrout Workshop - Tallahassee
Sept. 2 – Saltwater License-Free Fishing Day
Sept. 9 – Lionfish Challenge winners announce at Lionfish Safari – St. Petersburg
Sept. 27-28 – Commission Meeting - Okeechobee

SOCIAL SALTWATER

lionfish by jimmy nelson
Lionfish were introduced to Florida waters in 1985, and they have since become popular in the commercial seafood market. Lionfish have a delicious white, mild, flaky meat (similar to snapper or hogfish) and divers and diners alike can feel good about removing and consuming an invasive species.
From reefs to table: Commercial harvesters primarily remove lionfish using spearfishing equipment and with the possession of a valid Saltwater Products License, can be sold to a license...d Saltwater Wholesale Dealer. Restaurants nationwide are serving lionfish and chefs have been creative to incorporate the unique features of lionfish into their dish.
FWC encourages divers to remove lionfish. Purchase a Saltwater Products License, if you are interested in selling your lionfish commercially.
Are you a licensed Wholesale Dealer that currently sells lionfish or is interested in doing so? The FWC maintains a list of Florida lionfish Wholesale Dealers. Send us your information at MyFWC.com/Lionfish to be added to the list.


