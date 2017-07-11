GULF COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR RAPE

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Anthony Bryan McDaniel (33) of Wewahitchka. Gulf County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputies responded to a location in Wewahitchka after a third-party 911 call was received. The caller told the operator a residence was broken into and the occupant was “beaten up.”
Deputy P. Baxley located the victim who was visibly battered and had numerous bruises and a laceration. The victim told Deputy Baxley that McDaniel broke into the residence at approximately 3:30 am and once inside started punching her in the face. She stated she was choked and forcefully raped. The victim was able to escape, by running outside, but was dragged back into the residence by McDaniel where he continued to sexually batter her.
Investigators believe the victim passed out as a result of the beating. When victim regained consciousness, she determined McDaniel was asleep and escaped the residence to call for help. McDaniel, who was still asleep in the residence, was immediately taken into custody. Investigators executed a search warrant on the residence and found evidence to corroborate the victim’s statements.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City where she remains hospitalized. McDaniel was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility where he was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with Battery, Sexual Battery (two counts), Aggravated Battery and False Imprisonment. McDaniel, who was out on a $7,000 bond for Aggravated Stalking and Trespass involving the same victim, was first appeared this morning and held without bond. He remains in custody.
