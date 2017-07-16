“Hot Tips for a Healthy Summer” Topic of Free July 19 Seminar at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf

PORT ST. JOE, FLA. (June 27, 2017) -- Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf’s Senior Spirit! program is hosting a July Healthy Living Seminar titled “Hot Tips for a Healthy Summer” on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. ET.
Shad Smith, Certified Athletic Trainer and Director of Sports Medicine & Community Health for Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf will present on healthy living and eating habits and easy exercise tips to use during the summer months. Attendees will learn the best ways to stay active and have fun at the same time.
All attendees will receive a free meal ticket to the cafeteria to enjoy lunch.
The free community-education seminar will be held in Sacred Heart Hospital’s Conference Room A/B. Call Wes Richardson at(850) 229-5603 to register.
For more information about Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, please visit
