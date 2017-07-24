Local unemployment remains stable in June

Local unemployment remained stable between May and June.
Franklin County unemployment stayed at 3.5 percent last month.
172 people were looking for work in Franklin County in June, up from 170 people the month before.
The workforce also increased by 7 people.
3 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in June.
Gulf County's unemployment was 3.9 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 3.7 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was the highest in the area at 4.8 percent.
