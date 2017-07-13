NOAA Fisheries FishNews - July 12, 2017

|
HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Fisheries Continues Commitment to Saltwater Recreational Fisheries
NOAA Fisheries’ National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Initiative works to advance our agency’s commitment to strong partnerships with the recreational fishing community. Read more about our latest efforts, including plans for a 2018 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Summit and the release of Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Snapshots (informational factsheets) for the Gulf and Mid-Atlantic regions.
Regulatory Review Executive Orders – Open for Public Comment
As part of ongoing efforts to implement several of the President's recent Executive Orders, NOAA Fisheries and the National Ocean Service opened a 45-day public comment period seeking broad input on identifying existing regulations and processes that, among other things, may be outdated, unnecessary, ineffective; inhibit job creation and growth; or can be further streamlined in a manner consistent with law. Comments due August 21
.
NOAA’s Green Infrastructure Effectiveness Database
NOAA has reviewed and compiled more than 250 publications to assist stakeholders with green infrastructure planning for coastal resilience. Explore the new literature database to determine the most effective green infrastructure approaches for various circumstances. The database includes information on 32 different coastal green infrastructure types.
Reminder: Seafood Import Monitoring Roundtables
The first roundtable to discuss the Seafood Import Monitoring Program’s traceability and record-keeping requirements will be held tomorrow
, July 13
, in Long Beach, California. Three more will follow July 18–25
in Seattle, Newark, and Miami.
Alaska
Flatfish Feeding Behavior: It’s All in the Lips!
Researchers from the Alaska Fisheries Science Center are looking at fish lips to identify Bering Sea flatfishes and what they feed on. Flatfish with bonier lips have lots of articulating parts that make it easier for them to feed on animals like crabs, squid, and octopus. Fleshy-lipped flatfish use their lips like opposable thumbs to maneuver clams, shrimp, and worms.
West Coast
Restoration of Three Key Habitats on the Eel River
NOAA’s Restoration Center works with a variety of state and local partners to restore California’s Eel River watershed and rebuild its salmon and steelhead stocks. NOAA has been instrumental in projects to improve habitat in the Eel River’s headwaters, mid-river reaches, and coastal estuaries.
Saving Wild Salmon – All in a Day’s Work
Meet Ruth Goodfield, marine habitat resource specialist at NOAA’s Restoration Center. Ruth has been restoring salmon habitat in Northern California for more than 20 years.
Pacific Islands
Camera Fishing for Predators in Deep Places
Recent advances in electronics, video cameras, and waterproof camera housings have made it easier for NOAA scientists to explore deeper coral reef ecosystems off Hawaii.
By adding a bit of bait in front of the camera, scientists can “fish with video” to collect new insight on reef fish assemblages.
Potential of West Hawaii Corals to Recover
Hawaii’s cherished underwater environment has been wavering between seasons of health and seasons of stress in recent years. The world’s worst recorded coral bleaching and die-off event began in 2014, but may end this year. NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program released a new report looking at Hawaii’s healthiest reefs and the keys to their resilience.
Southeast
Gulf Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Snapshot
Check out our new information factsheet highlighting the opportunities and economic impacts of recreational fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico region. With more than 100 species of fish available to saltwater recreational fishermen at any time of year, many unexplored recreational opportunities await anglers in the Gulf
Greater Atlantic
Mid-Atlantic Saltwater Rec Fisheries Snapshot
Check out our new information factsheet highlighting the opportunities and economic impacts of recreational fisheries in the Mid-Atlantic region. The waters of the Mid-Atlantic are home to some of the nation’s most sought after saltwater recreational species, including bluefish and summer flounder, which are pursued by millions of anglers each year.
Watch Out for Whales South of Nantucket
A voluntary vessel speed restriction zone has been established south of Nantucket to protect an aggregation of three right whales sighted in the area on July 3. This zone is in effect through July 18
.
Summer Flounder Stock Assessment Workgroup Seeks Applicants
The Northeast Fisheries Science Center seeks Stock Assessment Workshop Working Group applicants for the upcoming summer flounder stock assessment, scheduled for peer review in 2018. Candidates should complete a short questionnaire to apply by August 3
.