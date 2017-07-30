Red tide found in background concentrations in Gulf County

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
The Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was present in Southwest and Northwest Florida.
Over the past week, Karenia brevis was observed at background concentrations in one sample collected from Pinellas County and in one sample collected from Gulf County.
Additional samples collected statewide did not contain K. brevis.
Forecasts for Southwest Florida by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tidespredict net southern transport of surface waters and subsurface waters from Pinellas to northern Monroe counties over the next three days.
