Sacred Heart Medical Group Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Heather Wells

Dr. Heather Wells is a board certified family medicine physician and a graduate of Florida State University with a B.S. in Exercise Science. She received her Osteopathic medical degree from Touro University Nevada in Henderson/Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr. Wells completed her residency training at the University of Minnesota Family Medicine Residency Program in affiliation with Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato, Minnesota. She spent her final year of residency as Chief Resident.
Dr. Wells has special interest in preventative medicine, women’s health and lifestyle management. She has served as a volunteer for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and has participated in Family Medicine and Oncology interest groups and research.
Dr. Wells is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians-House of Delegates, the American Osteopathic Association, and the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
Dr. Wells was born and raised in Florida, living most of her life in the panhandle. She enjoys spending her downtime doing outdoor activities with her husband and their large family, including 4 adult children and 10 grandchildren. She loves cooking and baking for her friends and family. She is looking forward to being an active member of the Gulf and Franklin communities.
Dr. Wells is accepting new patients at Sacred Heart Medical Group at Wewahitchka, located at 807 West Highway 22, Wewahitchka, FL 32456. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (850) 568-1053 or visit www.sacred-heart.org/medicalgroup
http://live.oysterradio.com/