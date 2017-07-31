Take part in the last Sizzler ever on August 5th on St. George Island

20th Annual and FINAL St. George Island Sizzler 5K Race & One Mile Fun Run– Saturday, August 5, 2017 - The St. George Island Sizzler 5K Race & One Mile Fun Run is an annual event sponsored by the Tate's Hell Track Club. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society.
2017 will be our 20th and FINAL year. After the race, enjoy a Post Race Party with fresh seafood & beverages at St. George Lighthouse Park.
On-site registration & packet pickup begins at 4:00pm at St. George Lighthouse Park.
The One Mile Fun Run begins at 6:30pm and the 5K Race begins at 7:00pm.
Post Race Party and awards at St. George Lighthouse Park at 7:30pm. Discounts for military personnel and school cross country teams.
