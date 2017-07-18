Wakulla County Amends Definition of Development for Existing Residential and Commercial Structures and Announces Ability to Apply for Certain Building Permits On-Line

Crawfordville, Florida – On July 17, 2017 the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners approved an Ordinance amending the Land Development Code regarding the definition of development to specifically exclude certain maintenance activities on legally constructed residential and commercial structures from being required to obtain a Development Permit Application (DPA) prior to the issuance of a Building Permit.
The following activities on existing constructed residential and commercial structures no longer require a development permit prior to obtaining a building permit:
- Replacement of water heaters
- Replacement of heating/air conditioners
- Replacement of windows
- Replacement of doors
- Replacement of siding
- Replacement of roofs
Additionally, contractors can now apply for building permits on the activities listed above. Contractors can register their information in the new portal, upload the required documents, and select the permit type. The Building Department staff will review and verify the information and upon approval will notify the contractor to pay for the permit via credit card. Once the permit is paid, the contractor can print the receipt and permit card. The on-line portal is only available to contractors since the laws governing home owner/property owner permits are very restrictive and require specific documents to be completed in person.
“We wanted to streamline the permitting process for property owners and contractors. This will now allow them to save time and money,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
For additional information related to this story, please contact Jessica Welch, Communications & Public Services Director at (850) 926-0919 ext. 706 orjwelch@mywakulla.com.
