Apalachicola Riverkeeper receives 13 thousand dollar donation from local guides and outfitters

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper group was recently presented with a check for over 13 thousand dollars collected by local outfitters and guides during a recent tarpon tagging tournament.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper, a non-profit organization founded in 1999, advocates at local, state and national levels for the long-term health and productivity of the Apalachicola river and bay.
The check for $13,285 dollars was presented by Captain Chris Robinson of Robinson Brothers Guide Service; Captain David Mangum of Shallow Water Expeditions; and Tom and Sharon Morgan of Apalach Outfitters.
The funds represent the net proceeds from a catch, tag and release Scientific Tarpon Tagging Tournament done in conjunction with the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, who supplied satellite tags.
Tom Morgan said, “We applaud the Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s hard work in trying to get adequate water flow down the Flint, Chattahoochee and Apalachicola Rivers in order to save our bay and the associated jobs tied to this magnificent estuary."
Apalachicola Riverkeeper Dan Tonsmeire said “The funds will go a long way to support Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s ongoing education, advocacy, research and outreach work.”
