Beekeeping in the Panhandle Summer Series

The UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Agriculture Team is pleased to offer three intermediate level beekeeping classes. These classes will be offered via interactive web-conferencing at Extension Offices across North Florida, and will be taught by state and nationally recognized specialists. This summer series will be Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 pm Eastern Time at the Former DEP Estuary Reserve Facility at 261 7th Street (Mill Pond), Apalachicola. Each presentation will be followed by a question / answer period with the speaker. Registration for all three classes is $15 per person, or $25 for a family up to four, and covers course materials and refreshments.
Here is the lineup:
- Thursday August 17th, Fall Pest and Disease Management -Varroa Mites and Nosema presented by Cameron Jack, UF/IFAS Bee Lab Apiarist
- Thursday August 24th, Working With Pollination Contracts, presented by Jeanette Klopchin, FDACS Bureau of Plant and Apiary Inspection
- Thursday September 7th, Minimizing Honey Bee Exposure to Pesticides, presented by Jeanette Klopchin, FDACS Bureau of Plant and Apiary Inspection.
Please call 850-653-9337 Michelle Huber or Erik Lovestrand at the UF/IFAS Franklin County Extension Office to register. Visit Panhandle Ag-e News for more information at http://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/phag/. Call and register today!
