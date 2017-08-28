Brooke Martina named Miss Florida Seafood

The Florida Seafood festival has chosen its queen.
Franklin County High School senior Brooke Martina was crowned Miss Florida Seafood Saturday night.
Brooke is the daughter of Lance and Paula Martina of Apalachicola.
She was selected from a field of six candidates.
Brooke is very active in school as a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, soccer, and as captain of the cheerleading squad.
The title comes with a 1000 dollar scholarship.
She will be pretty busy over the next few months publicizing the 54th annual Florida Seafood Festival.
She’ll take part in parades around the region and make appearances on area television and radio stations.
She’ll also stay busy during the festival, which is scheduled for November 3rd and 4th this year.
As queen she’ll officially open the event, as well as head up the annual parade.
And along with King Retsyo, she’ll ride in the front boat during the blessing of the fleet, and oversee the oyster shucking and oyster eating contests.
And if you would like to stay up to date on all of the planned festivities and entertainment for this year’s festival – check out the official seafood festival website at http://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/