Chamber of Commerce Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at Mangia 850

Chamber of Commerce
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Saturday, August 12th 2017
Mangia 850 located at 35 Island Drive Suite 1 will be having a GRAND Opening starting at 9:00am till 2:00pm with free samples.
At 11:00am they will be having a Ribbon Cutting.
Also during the Grand Opening come enjoy Story Time and Music with Becca Engelbrecht.
Becca Engelbrecht is a native Tallahassean. She teaches 3rd grade at W.T. Moore Elementary School. "Birthday Grandpa and Me" is Becca's first published children's book
.
Becca lived for four years overseas in Scotland, and currently resides in her hometown of Tallahassee with her husband and two boys.
"Birthday Grandpa and Me" is a heartfelt story about Jesses and his Grandpa. Jesse has questions about where his grandpa is during his birthday parties, and because of his questions, he solves the mystery!
http://live.oysterradio.com/