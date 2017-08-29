Charity collecting used solar eclipse glasses

The charity Astronomers Without Borders is collecting used solar eclipse glasses to give to kids who can use them for eclipses that are coming up around the world. For example, there will be eclipses visible in Asia and South America in 2019. "This is an opportunity for schools to have a first-hand science experience that they might not otherwise have" Astronomers Without Borders President Mike Simmons explained. "Many schools in developing countries don't have resources for science education and this is a rare opportunity that inspires students and teachers and shows them that science is something they can do." Glasses may be dropped off at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library.
