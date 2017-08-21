Monday, August 21, 2017

Coast Guard medevacs stab victims

united states coast guard
News Release 
August 21, 2017U.S. Coast Guard 8th District HeartlandContact: 8th District Public AffairsOffice: (504) 671-2020After Hours: (618) 225-9008
Coast Guard medevacs stab victims

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced two men who were reportedly stabbed aboard a fishing vessel 40 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report of two crewmembers reportedly being stabbed by a third crewmember aboard the commercial fishing vessel Billy B.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 helicopter aircrew, the Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher crew, and a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response-Boat Medium boatcrew with Sector Mobile Enforcement personnel aboard.
The Kingfisher arrived on scene at 8:46 p.m. and brought the two crewmembers aboard. The MH-65 helicopter crew arrived on scene at 9:49 p.m. and hoisted the men and transferred them to Pensacola Baptist Hospital.
One crewmember was reported in stable condition and the other in critical condition.
The boatcrew detained the third crewmember and took the Billy B in tow en route to Perdido Pass, Alabama, with the Kingfisher as an escort.
The incident is under investigation.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at