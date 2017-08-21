Coast Guard medevacs stab victims
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report of two crewmembers reportedly being stabbed by a third crewmember aboard the commercial fishing vessel Billy B.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 helicopter aircrew, the Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher crew, and a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response-Boat Medium boatcrew with Sector Mobile Enforcement personnel aboard.
The Kingfisher arrived on scene at 8:46 p.m. and brought the two crewmembers aboard. The MH-65 helicopter crew arrived on scene at 9:49 p.m. and hoisted the men and transferred them to Pensacola Baptist Hospital.
One crewmember was reported in stable condition and the other in critical condition.
The boatcrew detained the third crewmember and took the Billy B in tow en route to Perdido Pass, Alabama, with the Kingfisher as an escort.
The incident is under investigation.
