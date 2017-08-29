Don't miss this important hunting season information from the FWC

September
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Hunting season openers in September
Waterfowl hunting opportunities available at NEW area
The A-1 Flow Equalization Basin PSGA (A-1 FEB SGA) name might sound a little complicated but this wildlife management area is good news for waterfowl hunters. This 16,000-acre water storage facility in Palm Beach County will offer 35 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday waterfowl hunts. The opportunity will consist of 100 quota permits per hunt day, with up to 3 hunters per permit, issued via random draw through the FWC’s Recreational License Issuance Services (RLIS). Learn more about application periods, deadlines, worksheets and instructions and download the WMA regulations brochure.
5 Tips for hunting on a budget
Getting involved in a new activity can be daunting, especially if you’re on a budget. However, hunting does not have to be expensive. Below we’ve offered 5 money saving tips.
If you’re interested in getting involved in hunting or know someone who is, check out the information to help you get started at MyFWC.com/NewHunter.
New report shows duck numbers remain high
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) report on 2017 Trends in Duck Breeding Populations shows duck numbers remain high. The report, based on surveys conducted in May and early June, estimates total population is 47.3 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area. This is similar to last year’s estimate of 48.4 million and is 34% above the 1955-2016 long-term average.
Survey results show:
See the full report and news release.
If you’re planning on waterfowl hunting this season, get your Federal Duck Stamp, hunting license, Florida waterfowl permit and migratory bird permit by visiting GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. Waterfowl season information is available at MyFWC.com.
Blue-winged teal photo courtesy of Ron Bielefeld.
Do you know what Richard Childress loves (besides NASCAR?)
Richard Childress is a NASCAR legend with over four decades as a race car driver and team owner. But he has another love that he’s just as passionate about - outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and target shooting – and the conservation efforts these activities support.
When he was asked to serve as honorary chairman of National Hunting and Fishing Day, which falls on Sept. 23, he wanted to do something special so others could also experience hunting, fishing and target shooting. So between now and Sept. 23rd, if you pledge to take someone with you on your next outdoor adventure, you’ll be automatically entered to win a V.I.P. Race Weekend for you and a friend or a weekend of outdoor fun at the famous Big Cedar Lodge in the beautiful Ozark Mountains.
See Richard’s video message and then pledge to take someone hunting, target shooting or fishing and enter for a chance to win!
Warm weather, biting midges and deer
Celebrating 80 years of conservation funding success
Shortcuts
Upcoming permit application periods
Phase II (leftovers) application period for remaining dove quota permit for Dupuis and Punta Gorda begins Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Phase I application period regular season waterfowl permits begins Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Sept. 25
Phase I application period for Merritt Island Waterfowl permits begins Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Sept. 25
Phase II (leftovers) application period for remaining daily-dove permits begins Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Find a WMA to hunt with your bow or muzzleloader
Check out the list of wildlife management areas that offer archery season hunting opportunities without a quota permit and muzzleloading gun season opportunities without a quota permit.
Sign up for a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Bookmark these links to find information fast!
Get your hunting license and permits
2017-2018 Florida migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits (waterfowl doves, etc)
2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
2017-2018 WMA Regulations Brochures and learn how WMA regulations brochures will be available after this season.
2017 spring and summer hog hunting on public lands
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
