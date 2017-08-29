Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Don't miss this important hunting season information from the FWC

September

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the 
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Hunting season openers in September

dove hunting
Zone A muzzleloading gun seasonopens Saturday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 15.
Early Canada goose season opens Saturday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 24.
Zone C archery season and crossbow season opens Saturday, Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 15.
Zone A general gun season (first phase) opens Saturday, Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 15.
Early teal and wood duck seasonopens Saturday, Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 20.
September teal only season opens Thursday, Sept. 21 and runs through Sept. 24. Only teal species may be harvested during this 4-day early season. See this wood duck and teal identification video or brochureto sharpen your ID skills.
First phase of dove season opens Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 23.

Waterfowl hunting opportunities available at NEW area

The A-1 Flow Equalization Basin PSGA (A-1 FEB SGA) name might sound a little complicated but this wildlife management area is good news for waterfowl hunters. This 16,000-acre water storage facility in Palm Beach County will offer 35 FridaySaturday, and Sunday waterfowl hunts. The opportunity will consist of 100 quota permits per hunt day, with up to 3 hunters per permit, issued via random draw through the FWC’s Recreational License Issuance Services (RLIS). Learn more about application periods, deadlines, worksheets and instructions and download the WMA regulations brochure.

5 Tips for hunting on a budget

Getting involved in a new activity can be daunting, especially if you’re on a budget. However, hunting does not have to be expensive. Below we’ve offered 5 money saving tips.
  1. While many hunters wear camouflage, it’s not necessary. Wearing darker, earth-toned clothing and footwear also will help you blend into your natural surroundings.
  2. Except for birds, animals have a keen sense of smell. So when hunting, care must be taken to cover your scent. But the good news is scent-free soap, deodorant, laundry detergent and dryer sheets don’t cost more than the scented versions. You can even create your own cover scent with natural materials such as twigs, leaves, acorns, pine needles and more.
  3. Many deer hunters prefer to hunt out of treestands, however, hunting from the ground also can be effective. You’ll need a location where you expect to see game and a lightweight chair.  Build a DIY ground blind with downed limbs and vegetation or inexpensive materials such camouflage burlap, wooden dowels, clothespins, and tent stakes. 
  4. You can take Florida’s Hunter Safety course for FREE. The course, which covers hunting strategies, safety, and information about wildlife conservation, is required before buying a hunting license that allows you to hunt unsupervised.
  5. Hunting public lands is a cost saver and Florida has one of the largest wildlife management area (WMA) systems in the country. At nearly 6 million acres. Florida’s WMAs offer a wide range of hunting opportunities from quota/limited hunts, special opportunity hunts, and public hunting areas where hunters can walk on to hunt.
If you’re interested in getting involved in hunting or know someone who is, check out the information to help you get started at MyFWC.com/NewHunter.    

New report shows duck numbers remain high

Green-winged teal flock
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) report on 2017 Trends in Duck Breeding Populations shows duck numbers remain high. The report, based on surveys conducted in May and early June, estimates total population is 47.3 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area. This is similar to last year’s estimate of 48.4 million and is 34% above the 1955-2016 long-term average.
Survey results show:
  • Green-winged teal numbers are estimated at 3.6 million, 16% below 2016 and 70% above long-term average.
  • Blue-winged teal populations are estimated at 7.9 million, 18% above 2016 and 57% above long-term average.
  • Ring-necked ducks are estimated at 463,000, 19% below the 2016 estimate but similar to the 1990–2016 average.
 See the full report and news release.
If you’re planning on waterfowl hunting this season, get your Federal Duck Stamp, hunting license, Florida waterfowl permit and migratory bird permit by visiting GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. Waterfowl season information is available at MyFWC.com.
Blue-winged teal photo courtesy of Ron Bielefeld.

Do you know what Richard Childress loves (besides NASCAR?)

Richard Childress is a NASCAR legend with over four decades as a race car driver and team owner. But he has another love that he’s just as passionate about - outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and target shooting – and the conservation efforts these activities support.
When he was asked to serve as honorary chairman of National Hunting and Fishing Day, which falls on Sept. 23, he wanted to do something special so others could also experience hunting, fishing and target shooting. So between now and Sept. 23rd, if you pledge to take someone with you on your next outdoor adventure, you’ll be automatically entered to win a V.I.P. Race Weekend for you and a friend or a weekend of outdoor fun at the famous Big Cedar Lodge in the beautiful Ozark Mountains.
See Richard’s video message and then pledge to take someone hunting, target shooting or fishing and enter for a chance to win!
NHFD video

Warm weather, biting midges and deer

Midge
Hemorrhagic disease (HD) is an important infectious disease of white-tailed deer, impacting deer across the country. HD is caused by two different viruses, bluetongue, named after the swollen blue tongue found in infected animals, and epizootic hemorrhagic disease. Both of these viruses are transmitted by tiny, blood-feeding flies called biting midges. When a female biting midge feeds on the blood of an infected deer, the midge can become infected with the virus and can spread it to another deer. Because biting midges emerge when the weather is warm, most cases of HD occur in the late summer and early fall (August–October). The viruses that cause HD do not cause illness in people.
If you see a sick-looking or extremely skinny deer, call 866-CWD-WATCH.
Learn more about bluetongue and hemorrhagic disease and chronic wasting disease.
Photo of biting midge courtesy of Nathan Burkett-Cadena.

Celebrating 80 years of conservation funding success

Wildlife Restoration logo
On Sept. 2, 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Wildlife Restoration Act, which continues to benefit wildlife today. Every time someone buys a firearm, ammunition, or archery equipment, they are contributing to habitat conservation and science-based wildlife management through the Wildlife Restoration program.
This program is the cornerstone of wildlife conservation in North America because it brings funding to state wildlife management agencies such as the FWC from the sporting arms and archery industries and the people of Florida who participate in these outdoor activities. These monies, in addition to hunting license fees, are critical for conserving a range of wildlife, including species that are not hunted.
Learn more about the Wildlife Restoration program.

Shortcuts

Upcoming permit application periods

Phase II (leftovers) application period for remaining dove quota permit for Dupuis  and Punta Gorda begins Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Phase I application period regular season waterfowl permits begins Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Sept. 25
Phase I application period for Merritt Island Waterfowl permits begins Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Sept. 25
Phase II (leftovers) application period for remaining daily-dove permits begins Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

Find a WMA to hunt with your bow or muzzleloader

Check out the list of wildlife management areas that offer archery season hunting opportunities without a quota permit and muzzleloading gun season opportunities without a quota permit.

Sign up for a hunter safety course

Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.

Bookmark these links to find information fast!

Get your hunting license and permits
2017-2018 Florida hunting season dates and bag limits
2017-2018 Florida migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits (waterfowl doves, etc)
2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
2017-2018 WMA Regulations Brochures  and learn how WMA regulations brochures will be available after this season.
2017 spring and summer hog hunting on public lands
2017 Guide to Alligator Hunting in Florida
New hunter information 
Find a FWC-Managed Shooting Range


