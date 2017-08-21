Franklin county approves first step to add future land use map to county comprehensive plan

Franklin County Commissioners have taken the first steps to allow increased development east of Carrabelle near Summer Camp.
The board this month agreed to move forward on a proposal to add a future land use category to the county's comprehensive plan called Carrabelle East Village.
If the proposal gets final approval it would designate about 200 acres of currently agricultural property for development.
The public hearing this month simply allowed the issue to be transmitted to the state's land planning agency for comment.
The agency has 45 days to return its comments to Franklin County.
The County Commission will then have another 6 months to hold a second public hearing where they can either approve or deny the future land use map.
