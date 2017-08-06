Sunday, August 6, 2017

Franklin County Humane Society pet of the Week


FAWNDA is a 1 yr old Deer Leg Chihuahua.  He is a very sweet and calm little guy who will make a really nice companion dog for someone lucky enough to adopt him.  He is heartworm negative and neutered and ready for his forever home

Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and 
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our 
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you 
can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County 
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.  You may logon to 
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable 
pets.


at