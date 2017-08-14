FWC approves limited gray triggerfish recreational season

There will be a very limited recreational gray trigerfish season in Florida waters this fall.Gray triggerfish have been off-limits to recreational fishermen this year because last year's federal gray triggerfish quota was exceeded by more than 200 percent.
Gray triggerfish are considered overfished, and when the federal quota is exceeded, federal rules require the overage is deducted from the next year's quota.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has decided to allow a few days of triggerfish fishing starting on September the 1st.
The gray triggerfish season will open September 1st through the 4th, September 9th and 10th, October 7th and 8th, and October 14th and 15th for recreational harvest.
During this season opening, the Gulf state waters minimum size limit is 14 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is two per person, per day.
The FWC has also approved several other management changes for gray triggerfish that will go into effect in 2018.
The changes include decreasing the recreational daily bag limit from two to one fish per person, increasing the recreational size limit from 14 to 15 inches fork length and creating a January through February annual recreational closure in addition to the current June through July annual spawning closure.
