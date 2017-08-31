FWC's Fishing in the Know - September

Mallory Herzog with a mangrove snapper catch.
Hogfish
Action: State waters remain open to harvest; FWC to discuss matching federal consistency closure at Sept. meeting; new hogfish regulations took effect Aug. 24
Information: The recreational hogfish season in all federal waters south of Cape Sable in the Gulf and up the Atlantic coast closed Aug. 24. State waters across Florida (shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic) remain open to harvest.
The FWC will consider matching the early federal recreational season closure at the Sept. 27-28 FWC meeting in Okeechobee.
Several other management changes went into effect across the state starting Aug. 24, including size and bag limit changes.
Commission Meeting – Okeechobee
Marine Fisheries items to be discussed Sept. 28
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss the following marine fisheries management items at the Sept. 28 meeting in Okeechobee.
Potential regulation changes (final decisions on these topics will likely be made at this meeting):
- Hogfish (as part of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council discussion): Commission will discuss closing the recreational harvest of hogfish in all state waters south of Cape Sable in the Gulf, through the Keys and up the Atlantic coast. Federal waters off this area closed to recreational harvest Aug. 24.
- Cobia: The Commission will discuss several proposed changes cobia management. Draft rule changes approved at the July Commission meeting included defining all state waters north of the Monroe-Collier county line as Gulf state waters for the purpose of cobia management, reducing the commercial trip limit from two to one fish per person per day in Gulf state waters, reducing the recreational and commercial vessel limit to two per vessel per day in Gulf state waters and increasing the minimum size limit for Gulf state waters.
Discussions:
- Spotted seatrout: The Commission will discuss the future management of this species after reviewing the recent results of the 2017 stock assessment and stakeholder input received through public workshops, online commenting and more.
- Federal fishery management updates
Red Snapper – Gulf
Action: Recreational red snapper comes to a close after Labor Day weekend
Information: The state recreational and federal private recreational red snapper seasons will close for the year on Sept. 5, with the last weekend of harvest being open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Sept. 1-4.
Gray Triggerfish – Gulf
Action: Recreational season begins Sept. 1
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state waters will be open Sept. 1-4, 9-10, and Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15. Gray triggerfish remain closed to harvest in Gulf federal waters through Dec. 31, 2017.
Bay Scallops – Gulf County
Action: Gulf County season remains postponed
Information: The bay scallop season in state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County through the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County has been postponed until further notice. This postponement is a precautionary measure due to a naturally occurring algal bloom that affects shellfish and can cause health effects in humans that consume contaminated shellfish, oysters, or clams. FWC continues to monitor water quality and samples in the Gulf County region.
All areas outside of the Gulf County region are not affected by the algal bloom.
The MyFWC.com website will be updated as changes occur.
Bay Scallops – Season
Action: Closures coming Sept. 10 and Sept. 24
Information: On Sept. 10, all state waters from the Fenholloway River to the Suwannee River will close to bay scallop harvest.
On Sept. 24, all state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island through the Fenholloway River, and from the Suwannee River through the Hernando-Pasco county line, will close to bay scallop harvest.
Spotted Seatrout Virtual Workshop
Information: This online workshop includes the same content as what was given in 12 in-person workshops that were held across the state in July and August.
Learn more about the recent stock assessment and share your comments on the management of this species.
Goliath Grouper Workshops
Action: Share your input on goliath grouper management
Information: FWC hosted several in-person workshops in July and August and will host several more in October to gather public input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited harvest in Florida state waters.
An on-demand virtual workshop
for this species is also available online and can be found by visiting MyFWC.com/Fishing and clicking “Saltwater Fishing,” “Public Comments/Workshops” and “Workshops.”
Upcoming workshops will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
local time (unless otherwise specified) at the following dates and locations (see link below
for details including event addresses):
- Oct. 9: Jacksonville
- Oct. 10: Titusville
- Oct. 11: Stuart
- Oct. 12: Davie
- Oct. 16: Pinellas Park
- Oct. 17: Port Charlotte
- Oct. 18: Naples
- Oct. 25: Tallahassee (6-9 p.m. ET)
Snook
Action: Atlantic and Gulf seasons open Sept. 1
Information: A snook permit as well as a recreational saltwater license is required unless the angler is exempt from license requirements. Snagging snook is prohibited and gear is limited to hook-and-line only.
The daily bag limit is one-fish per person.
In the Atlantic, snook must be not less than 28 inches and not more than 32 inches total length, which is measured from the most forward point of the head with the mouth closed to the farthest tip of the tail with the tail compressed or squeezed while the fish is lying on its side. In the Gulf, they must be not less than 28 inches and not more than 33 inches total length.
It is illegal to buy or sell snook.
The FWC encourages anglers to use moderation when determining whether or not to take a snook home. When releasing a snook, proper handling methods can help ensure your fish’s survival and the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more about catch-and-release
and the best way to handle a fish, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” then “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”
Gag Grouper
Action: Fall season opens in Gulf 4-county region
Information: The Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will open for harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
This is a new fall season and is in addition to the April 1 through June 30 season in this area.
All other Gulf state and federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
The minimum size limit for gag grouper in these waters is 24 inches total length and the daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four grouper aggregate limit.
2017 Lionfish Challenge
Action: Program ends Sept. 4; winners announced Sept. 9
Information: Join the FWC, Reef Monitoring and NOAA Fisheries Sept. 9 at the Lionfish Safari in St. Petersburg to honor the 2017 winners of the Lionfish Challenge. Awards include a custom-made Fish Bone Design trophy and an Engel 85 cooler that will be presented to winners at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the North Straub Park, 400 Bay Shore Dr. NE.
The four-month lionfish removal incentive program ends Sept. 4.
The recreational and commercial harvesters who check in the most lionfish will be crowned Florida’s recreational Lionfish King or Queen and Commercial Champion, respectively. Results of the Challenge, including the winners and harvest totals, will be posted online after the Lionfish Safari.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including shrimp, flounder, and trap fisheries.
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
