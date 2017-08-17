August 17, 2017
Gulf Council Seeks Applicants for Ad Hoc Red Snapper and Grouper-Tilefish Individual Fishing Quota Program (IFQ) Advisory Panel
Application Deadline is 5:00 pm EST, September 8, 2017
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has decided to disband its Ad Hoc Red Snapper IFQ Advisory Panel and replace it with an Advisory Panel that incorporates both red snapper and grouper-tilefish IFQ fishermen and fish dealers. The Council is currently accepting applications for membership on the Ad Hoc Red Snapper and Grouper-Tilefish IFQ Advisory Panel.
Advisory panels are charged with advising the Council on specific fishery issues and are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management decision-making process.
Advisory panel members generally meet no more than once or twice per year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses.
To apply to this Ad Hoc Advisory Panel, visit:
If you have any questions, please call the Council office at 813-348-1630
.
Applications must be received by 5:00 pm EST on September 8, 2017 for consideration by the Council during its October and January meetings. Applicants will be notified of their application status after the appointment process is completed.