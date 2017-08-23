If you are an adult who has been diagnosed with cancer, Sacred Heart Health systems invites you to register for Camp Bluebird.
Camp Bluebird is a retreat experience for people coping with cancer.
It will be held October 25th through the 27th at Sacred Heart’s Miracle Camp in Escambia County.
Camp Bluebird offers support, encouragement and renewal along with activities include arts and crafts, pampering, education, sharing sessions, entertainment and more.
All adult cancer patients are encouraged to participate, even if they are not seeing a Sacred Heart physician.
For more information, please visit the website at www.campbluebirdfl.com or call Tim Gilbert, camp director, at 850-698-2202.
