RAFGC Supports Florida REALTORS® "Totes for Hope"

We are all mindful of the terrible tragedy in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey. RAFGC is working with Florida REALTORS® to coordinate a "Totes for Hope" drive.
We are asking you, our members, to please help by donating travel size essentials that can be bagged and sent to those in need. You just need to drop off your donations at the association office by noon on Friday, September 1st. We will sort, bag and mail your donations for you. If you can't get your donations to the office, give us a call and we will make arrangements to pick them up. Texas REALTORS® came to the aid of Florida REALTORS® when we needed it, now it's time to return the favor.
Here is a list of suggested items. Any thing you can donate will be greatly appreciated.
*Additional items:
Gloria Salinard, Association Executive
REALTOR® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties
78 11th Street
Apalachicola, FL. 32320
http://live.oysterradio.com/