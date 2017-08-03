School starts Monday - make sure your child's vaccinations are up to date

Back-to-school season is here which means its time to make sure your kids are up to date on their vaccinations.
August also happens to be National Immunization Awareness Month.
Florida schools require children to be current on vaccinations before enrolling to protect the health of all students.
If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to check with your doctor to find out what vaccines your child needs.
Today’s childhood vaccines protect against serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, including polio, measles, tetanus, rubella, diptheria, and whooping cough.
When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk and can spread diseases to others in their classrooms and community.
Immunizations are available by appointment at the health department locations in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Call today to schedule your appointment, in Franklin County call 850-653-2111, in Gulf County call 850-227-1276.
