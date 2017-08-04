Spiny Lobster season opens Sunday

The recreational and commercial harvest seasons for spiny lobster in Florida will open on Sunday.
Spiny lobsters are popular to catch, especially in the southern portion of the state.
The regular lobster season runs August 6th through March 31st.
Recreational lobster fishermen must have a saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to harvest spiny lobsters.
Harvesters also must make sure their spiny lobsters have a carapace length greater than 3 inches to take them, and divers must possess a measuring device and measure all lobsters while in the water.
Recently approved legislation specifies that each undersized spiny lobster found in a violator’s possession may be charged as a separate offense.
The daily bag limit for spiny lobster is 6 lobster per person
