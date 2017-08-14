The Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast is recruiting 10 new crew members - the deadline to apply is August 25th

The Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast is recruiting 10 new crew members.
Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast is a youth development program for young adults 18-25 years of age who are not engaged in school or a career pathway.
The program provides participants with job training, academic programming, leadership skills, and additional support.
The year-long program opens pathways to careers in land management, environmental restoration, construction, and disaster response.
Participants gain hands-on experience implementing environmental restoration projects, improving public lands, engaging in construction projects to address affordable housing, and providing disaster response services for communities across the state.
Crew members earn industry certifications, complete their high school diplomas, gain leadership skills, and build transferable job skills.
In the last two years, 34 crew members have earned 115 industry certifications, have completed over 48 environmental restoration and park renovation projects, and have responded to three natural disasters.
Crew members also receive a weekly training allowance and are assisted with personal goals such as obtaining driver’s licenses and transportation, securing housing, and accessing medical and dental care.
If you are interested in learning more, you need to move fast.
Recruitment closes August 25 in order for orientation to begin the following week.
Those interested in becoming crew members should call 850-323-0178 and make an appointment for an interview.
More information is available at www.conservationcorpsfc.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/