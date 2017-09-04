Apalachicola and Carrabelle hold city commission elections on Tuesday

If you are a registered voter in the city of Apalachicola or Carrabelle, make sure to get out and vote on Tuesday.
The Cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle will hold municipal elections tomorrow.
Two city commission seats are up for election in Apalachicola.
There are three candidates for City Commission seat three – they are Anita Grove, Charles Kienzle, and Brent Mabry.
There are two candidates for seat 4, they are Brenda Ash and Carol Barfield.
The City of Carrabelle will elect two at-large commissioners.
There are 4 candidates for the two seats, Cal Allen, Olivia Massey, Tony Millender, and Bert Worthy.
Polling stations will be open from 7 AM till 7 PM on Tuesday.
