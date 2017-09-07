Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce September Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Tamara's Tapas
Wednesday, September 6th
Apalachicola
Noon
October Monthly Business Luncheon
SGI Methodist Church
Wednesday, Ocotber 4th
Noon
Visitor Statistics
July 2002 1,185
July 2003 1,196
July 2004 1,245
July 2005 1,198
July 2006 1,913
July 2007 2,814
July 2008 2,690
July 2009 2,923
July 2010 1,292
July 2011 3,055
July 2012 2,709
July 2013 2,712
July 2014 2,196
July 2015 1,368
July 2016 1,444
July 2017 1,107
|Downtown Apalachicola Oyster Roast
2017 Downtown Apalachicola Oyster Roast will be held November 3rd at 6pm.
Tickets are on sale at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Captain Coy's Guide Fishing
Looking for a great day on the Apalachicola Bay? Call Captain Coy Shiver for Bay Fishing, River Fishing and Sightseeing tours. Knowledgeable Captain with years of experience on the Apalachicola Bay.
Apalach Lawn Care
Owned and Operated by Ethan Rapack, Apalach Lawn Care is a Licensed and Insured Lawn Care provider for all of Franklin County.
A Second Chance Bail Bonds
Owned by Steve and Danielle James A Second Chance Bail Bonds is open 24/7: Fast and Friendly Bail Bond Solutions When you are in need of bail bond services, trust the friendly and professional staff of A Second Chance Bail Bonds to offer the best bail solutions any time. We will work with you every step of the way; from choosing the right bail bond for your needs to notifying you of upcoming court dates. You can also get transportation to and from the court as needed. No limit on Bonds and Same-Day Processing to offer you fast and efficient services, we do same-day processing for your bail bonds with no limit. So let us help you with easy bail bond solutions today! We make jail or home visits and we are close to Franklin County Jail. We accept all major credit cards and we proudly serve the Panhandle area.
Matt's Small Engine Repair
Matt's Small Engine Repair offers: All 4 cycle and 2 cycle repairs, engine services, rebuilds and overhauls. We Also offer blades, air filters, and lots more. We offer a FULL line of Husqvarna, Scag, Echo, Schindaiwa, and Bobcat equipment and MUCH MORE!! Authorized service and warranty center.
Coastal Edge Salon & Spa
Owned by Mother Daughter team Christina & Hannah Oxendine, They are located at
We are a full service Salon, Offering services for Men, Women and Children. Barber / stylist & Full Cosmetologist. Covering all your hair and spa needs.
Indian Pass Raw Bar Uptown
The Indian Pass Raw Bar & Grill Uptown is ready to serve some of the finest seafood the Gulf Coast has to offer, Baked, Steamed, Raw and Grilled with an Uptown Flair.
Come enjoy your favorites from Indian Pass, along with some great additions for Uptown, including Grilled Oysters, Grilled Shrimp, Steamed Lobster Tails, Indian Pass Kickin Crab & Corn Chowder, Jimmy Mac's Chicken Wings, and Salads.
Betternuttin Charters
Owned and operated by Ricky Banks Betternuttin Charters is your one stop shop for all your guiding needs.
Wild boar hunting, salt & fresh water fishing, floundering, crabbing, sightseeing, eco tours, shelling trips, and much more!
Roberts & Roberts Inc.
Years of experiance in road construction in our area. Located at 1538 Metropolitian Blvd in Tallahassee
Big Bend Promotions
Owned by Judy & David Jones Big Bend Pormotions can help you with many promotional items such as
Custom Embroidery / Custom Vinyl for Golf or Fishing Tournaments, Fund raisers or other events and clubs.
Located in Carrabelle, Fl
Healing the Natural Way with Bioenergy
Owned by Teresa Weiler Healing the Natural Way with Bio-Energy is
a handful of simple, yet powerful, techniques within step-by-step protocols eliminates the extraneous to directly address the process of healing. Everything required is built in. No previous training or special abilities are required. It's a skill everyone can learn. In order to make bioenergy healing accessible to everyone to learn and be equally effective whether practiced by a housewife, a trucker, a scientist, a doctor or a diplomat, it is stripped of all the nonsense. Nothing remains that is not essential for optimal healing.
Ribbon Cuttings
Style Loft
Mangia 850
Member News
RiverTrek 2017
Dear Chamber Friends,
All of us realize the Apalachicola River has been in decline for many years now. We're reaching out to you with a way to do something about it and promote your business at the same time.
On October 10, a group of 15 paddlers will participate in our 2017 RiverTrek - a 107-mile, five-day journey down the Apalachicola River. The purpose of the trip is to raise awareness about the plight of the river and all the fish, wildlife and livelihoods it supports.
We're inviting you to be a part of this journey by donating $200 and becoming a RiverTrek team sponsor. Your contribution will be used to support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper and its efforts to protect and restore this unique natural treasure.
RiverTrek team sponsor benefits include:
- Banner ad presence on Apalachicola Riverkeeper's website
- Your logo and company name on the official RiverTrek 2017 banner
- Your company listed on press releases and other publicly distributed RiverTrek materials
- Promotion on social media (20,000+ followers)
- Direct email distribution of RiverTrek team news (3,000+ contacts)
- One-year business membership in Apalachicola Riverkeeper
Saving the river should be everyone's business. I hope we can count on your business to make it happen.
Thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Georgia Ackerman
President, Board of Directors
Apalachicola Riverkeeper
The Nature Center Needs Your Help
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (the Nature Center) needs your help. The Reserve runs on an extremely tight budget and over 50% of our funding each year comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). That federal investment is now in jeopardy. Without it, the Apalachicola Reserve may have to close the nature center and drastically reduce programming.
Through our state and federal partnership, the Reserve brings jobs and leverages funding for Franklin County. More importantly, the Reserve supports our community resilience by monitoring the health of the bay, protecting the valued species and habitats that draw 100's of thousands of visitors every year, and soliciting world-renowned scientists to better understand the future of our fragile ecosystem. Over 30,000 visitors come through our Nature Center every year. Education is key to helping the public understand and appreciate their natural surroundings. This is crucial in protecting and conserving our valued natural resources, which support our local economy.
What you can do? Add your name and the name of your business to a list of supporters for our Reserve and its counterparts around the country. Once names are collected, a letter will be written and submitted to the House and Senate Appropriations committees by the National Estuarine Research Reserve Association on behalf of the Reserves.
To add your name or your business name to the list please click the link below.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Apalachicola Bay by John Spohrer
September 1 @ 8:00 am - September 27 @ 5:00 pm
Saturday, 9/2, 2-4pm
: Workshop presentation: "The Art of Waterscape Photography". Discussion, Slideshow/Video & Book Signing. Admission $35, please call 850-653-9699
to register in advance, seating limited.
We are delighted to be hosting renowned local Photographer and Florida Master Naturalist John Spohrer, September 1 to 27, 2017. John has lived on the Forgotten Coast since 1980, and has published 2 photo journalism books. John's photography and books will be on display and available for purchase.
Full Moon Climb
The September Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
The sun will set at 7:57 p.m. and the "Harvest" moon will rise at 7:48 p.m. on September 5. The September full moon is called the Harvest moon because Native American tribes began harvesting their staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice at this time. Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended.For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745
.
Bowery Station Music Scedule
Wednesday, Sept 6 - Open Mic is back on, hosted by Matt Gardi from 6-8ish. Time to get the rust off those old vocal chords and come sing a song or two on the BS stage. As always, all levels of talent are welcomed and appreciated as this month's performer tips will be going to help raise some funds for the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve and the shindig they are planning on September 30that BS!
Thursday, Sept 7 - BS is please to have Alan Parkinson back on stage from 6-8:30pm. Alan is an acoustic soloist who plays a mix of covers and well written originals. He is a frequent flyer on the Tallahassee music scene and is enjoyed by any generation.
Friday, Sept 8 - Dylan "Ragpicker" Allen is back for an afternoon show from 3-5pm. With great vocals, fantastic guitar licks, Dylan always puts on a driving energetic show encompassing a variety of percussive instruments along the way! Then, get ready to rock as Six String South hits Apalachicola on a FridayNight from 7-10pm. These cats love to play and always get the crowd jumpin' with their rock, southern rock, and country.
Saturday, Sept 9 - Cat Braaten kicks of the day from 3-5pm with a voice that is made for Saturdayafternoons in Apalachicola. Along with great covers, Cat is known well for her originals, and energetic guitar. Then, get your dancin' shoes on as the Bo Spring Band is ready to rip it up with another of their signature performances from 7-10pm. The scene at BS when these kids get rolling has become almost legendary, as each show takes on a life of itself. This Saturday night will prove no different....
Sunday, Sept 10 - It's a day to relax and take in some of the best Apalachicola has to offer, as Abby Iggy and Tommy Cooper alternate sets from 4-8pm. Abby, known not only for her vocals, but brings some well written originals to her set lists. Tommy, has an aptitude to pick up new music and always surprises the crowd with his covers, and diverse selections. It's what Sundays are made for...chillaxin' with two great local performers!
Don't forget, you can always see the BS music schedule in real time as far out as we book by clicking here!
Come on out and take a dip in the live music pool at Bowery Station... your home for great live music in Apalachicola!
Chamber Business Luncheon
Wednesday, September 6th Noon
Tamaras Tapas
73 Market Street
Apalachicola
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, Sept. 9th & 23rd 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday
of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM
. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Bowery Market
Visit Apalachicola's new open-air street market each Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Bowery Market is held on Commerce Street between Avenues F and G. Enjoy live music and food as you peruse vendors offering a variety of merchandise, services, and activities. Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hosted by Apalachicola Main Street
Apalachicola Valley Ducks Unlimited Fall Banquet
September 14 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tamara's (Danny & Staff) will be Cooking the Banquet Dinner with Special Guest (John Solomon) on the Professional Smoker.
***Steak & Shrimp Dinner***
The Owl Cafe Tap Room , Supplying Help with Liquor Bar & Bartenders
Oyster City Brewing Company ,Supplying Help with OCBC Kegs
$20.00 Bottomless DU Cup, Liquor, Beer, Wine
(+1 Yeti Cooler Raffle Ticket)
Single Ticket: $60
(1) Banquet Dinner, 1-Year DU Membership & (1) DU Subscription...
Couples Ticket: $100
(2) Banquet Dinners, 1-Year DU Couple Membership & (1) DU Subscription
PREFERRED TABLE: $600
(8 Tickets) Banquet Dinners, (8) 1-Year DU Memberships, (8) DU Subscriptions
(8) Bottomless Bar Cups, (8) YETI Cooler BC Raffle Tickets
***RESERVED Table of (8)***
SILVER SPONSOR TABLE: $750
(1) DU YETI 65 Cooler
(8 Tickets) Banquet Dinners, (8) 1-Year DU Memberships, (8) DU Subscriptions
(8) Bottomless Bar Cups, (8) YETI Cooler BC Raffle Tickets
***RESERVED Table of (8) in Front of Auction***
GOLD SPONSOR TABLE: $1,000
(1) BENELLI NOVA SHOTGUN (Max 5 Camo) & (1) Book of Raffle Tickets
(8 Tickets) Banquet Dinners, (8) 1-Year DU Memberships, (8) DU Subscriptions
(8) Bottomless Bar Cups, (8) YETI Cooler BC Raffle Tickets
***RESERVED Table of (8) in Front of Auction***
Coastal Cleanup
September 16 @ 8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Apalachicola Riverkeeper, along with the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling, is co-sponsoring the Ocean Conservancy's 31st Annual International Coast Cleanup, the world's largest volunteer effort to help protect our oceans, lakes and rivers. Saturday, September 16, from 8:30am to 11:30am at 17 locations in Franklin County and an 18th location at Saint Vincent NWR. The 10 locations below need volunteers. We provide trash bags, T-shirts, gloves, water, snacks, and data cards. Volunteers should bring sunscreen, bug spray, protective clothing, and sturdy shoes.
Cleanup Locations and Where to Meet:
- Apalachicola: 10' Hole Battery Park - under the bridge
- Apalachicola - Abercrombie Landing - 12th Street out about 4 miles
- Bald Point State Park: 146 Box Cut Rd, Alligator Point
- Carrabelle: City Pavilion on Marine Street
- Carrabelle: Carrabelle Beach Across from RV park
- Eastpoint: Downtown Pavilion Area on HWY 98
- Eastpoint: Marion Millender Park - off Patton St.
- Lanark Beach: Public Access Pt. - Arizona St. south of Hwy 98
- St. George Island: Downtown Lighthouse Park - in front of lighthouse
- St. George Island State Park: Check-in at Park Gate (appropriate for adults)
Bay-Friendly Landscaping
September 22 @ 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will be hosting a bay friendly landscaping workshop on Friday, September 22, 1:00-3:30 pm. Yard design and maintenance can have a big effect on adjacent water bodies. Participants will learn about resources to help them transform their yard into a luscious bay conscious landscape that attracts birds and wildlife. The class will also feature innovative Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens, green roofs, and bio-swales. Following the discussion portion of the workshop participants will have the option, for a small fee, to assemble their own rain barrel that they can take home. The workshop will be held at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. The class is free, but rain barrels are $20.00 per barrel.
13th Annual Museum Day Live!
September 23 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Carrabelle History Museum will again open its doors free of charge on Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 10 am-5 pm as part of Smithsonian magazine's 13th annual Museum Day Live! On this day only, participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution's Washington DC-based facilities, which offer free admission every day, and open their doors for free to those who download a Museum Day Live! ticket.
Inclusive by design, the event represents Smithsonian's commitment to make learning and the spread of knowledge accessible to everyone. Last year's event drew over 200,000 participants, and this year's event is expected to attract more museum-goers than ever before.
Water Street Festival
September 23 @ 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Waterstreet Festival! This is a free concert featuring The Krickets
, Rick Ott Music
, Highbeams
, and Brian Bowen on September 23rd
. There will be food trucks, vendors and plenty of fun. Held at Waterstreet Hotel in Apalachicola.
National Estuaries Day
September 29 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday, September 29, in Eastpoint, Florida. Activities will include dozens of free, fun and educational activities for kids and adults including marine animal touch tanks, and estuary-themed games. The Sea Turtles of the Forgotten Coast exhibit will demonstrate what a sea turtle nest might look like, and show videos of nesting sea turtles and hatchlings! Attendees can also tour the ANERR's impressive 5,400 square foot Nature Center with its three large aquariums filled with local estuarine and marine life, an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room.
Charlie Sawyer, Photographer Workshop
Sep.29 & Oct.1, 2017
September 29 @ 8:00 am - October 1 @ 5:00 pm
We are pleased to be hosting the Charlie Sawyer, Photographer Workshop, Sep.30 & Oct.1, 2017. Charlie is a featured Photographer at our gallery, and would like to share some of his knowledge and skills with others.
Schedule:
Friday, 9/29, 5:30-7pm: Open House Wine Reception. Meet Charlie, see his work, and enjoy some light refreshments, wine and hors d'oeuvres. Free admission.
Workshop 1
Sat. 9/30, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
A Photographer's Eye: How To See And Capture Photographs In The World Around Us
Join photographer Charlie Sawyer for a walk around downtown Apalachicola and the waterfront. He'll share his techniques for seeing potential photographs in the environment, and then share the technical knowledge necessary to capture the images in ways that show them in their best light. Charlie will demonstrate how to select the best angle, compose the shot, and which camera settings you should use to get the most out of any digital camera. Bring any digital camera, with fully-charged batteries and plenty of available memory.
Workshop 2
Sat. 9/30, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Reproducing Paintings: How To Produce High-Quality Digital Photographs Of Your Paintings
Photographer Charlie Sawyer will demonstrate how to position artwork, lighting, and the camera to get high-quality reproductions of paintings. Charlie will show you which of your camera's settings you should use to get the most faithful reproduction of your artwork. Indoor and outdoor techniques will be demonstrated. Charlie will also demonstrate how to resize the images for various purposes, such as Giclee prints, contest submissions, and posting on the web. Bring any digital camera, with fully-charged batteries and plenty of available memory.
Workshop 3
Sun. 10/1, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Basic Photo Editing: How To Use Any Photo Editing Software To Make Your Photos Look Better.
Photographer Charlie Sawyer will demonstrate how to process and prepare any photographs you have taken, to make them look their best. He'll start out with the basic tools that are freely available on any computer (and on the web), and then demonstrate some advanced techniques that come with more sophisticated programs like Photoshop.
9/29-10/25: Charlie's work will be on display and available for purchase.
About Charlie Sawyer: he is a retired leadership development facilitator, instructional designer, and educator. He is an award-winning fine art photographer and an amateur singer-songwriter. You can find Charlie on Facebook and LinkedIn. And visit Charlie's European travel blog, 1700Somewhere.com
. Charlie lives with his wife in Apalachicola, Florida, USA.
Tony Partington
September 29th
"Fly Me To The Moon" Presented at Rio Carrabelle at 8 pm. As our Pre-Season Opener, Tony Partington and his friends will be delighting you with Jimmy Van Heusen & Sammy Cahn songs! Let's Get Re-Acquainted with an All Star House Band Jam Afternoon.
ApalachOktoberfest 2017
October 6 @ 8:00 am - October 8 @ 5:00 pm
ApalachOktoberfest 2017 will be a three day celebration of great live music and tasty Oyster City Brewing Company beer on Columbus Day Weekend. Friday, October 6th will see the tapping of the keg at Bowery Station followed by a performance by the Jerry Thigpen Trio with special guest Del Suggs. Saturday, the music and drinking continues as we welcome Dirty Bird & the Flu, Well Worn Soles, and the Bo Spring Band to the stage at Bowery Station. Then, Sunday, the celebration continues at a street party in front of the OCBC brewery with two stages featuring John Sutton and Brian Bowen, Matt Law and the Usual Suspects, Tatjana Christensen, Johnny Barbato and the Lucky Doggs, Eric Pfeufer and Bill Pandolfi, and joining us all the way from California, special guests, Pope Paul and the Illegals! The three days will be filled with great food, contests, and frivolity centered around what Apalachicola, Bowery Station and OCBC have become so well known for.... Great Beer, and Great Live Music.