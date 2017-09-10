Sunday, September 10, 2017
Buses available to evacuate transportation disadvantaged from Franklin County at 10:30 Sunday morning
This is for residents want to evacuate the county. This is the last chance to have transportation provided for residents wanting to evacuate.
Franklin County will have School Buses available to pick up residents who do not have transportation. One small Bag per person.
Pick up times: 10:30 am if you are not at the location at 10:30 am you will not be picked up.
These buses will transport you to a shelter out of the Franklin County Area.
Lanark Village-Chillas Hall
Carrabelle- Carrabelle High School
Eastpoint- Brown Elementary
Apalachicola- ABC School
