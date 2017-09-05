Carrabelle preparing for Hurricane Irma

Friends and neighbors,
This morning City Staff and I met to discuss preliminary arrangements and plans regarding Hurricane Irma. Attendees were: City Administrator Courtney Dempsey; City Clerk Keisha Messer; Police Chief Hunnings; Water Supervisor Keith Mock; Wastewater Supervisor Charlie Painter; and myself. Maintaining public safety and water and sewer service were discussed extensively. Emergency steps to be taken regarding Carrabelle’s water treatment plants and wastewater treatment plant were outlined. The City’s emergency generators are currently being topped off with fuel. Arrangements are being made to secure an emergency supply of fuel to operate city vehicles and generators in the event of power outages. Staff is working on securing VHF radios for communications in event cell towers are down. Administrative staff is making arrangements for evacuation of computer equipment and important City documents if necessary. All City employees have been issued reentry tags. Efforts to evacuate City employees to one location are being put in place. This will assure their safe return to restore City services ASAP, should there be a mandatory evacuation.
The following will occur in the event of a mandatory evacuation: A public notice will be issued regarding water and sewer service. Most of the City vehicles, the City’s three tractors, and much of the City’s equipment to clear and maintain roadways will all be evacuated. This will allow the Police, Streets & Roads, and Water & Sewer Departments to restore operations as soon as possible upon return. A high and secure area was designated to stage City equipment and vehicles that will be left behind. The Carrabelle Police Department will be waiting on hand as near to Carrabelle as feasibly possible so our officers may return to secure public safety ASAP.
City Staff will meet again on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. where we will reassess Irma’s location and category. Further plans will be put into place as needed. A tentative third meeting is scheduled for Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.
Please make plans with your family and neighbors for this possible Hurricane event in our community. Make sure all items in your yard are secure including garbage cans, toys, plants, boats, etc. Make arrangements now to have on hand plenty of water, canned goods, a manual can opener, medications, flashlights, batteries, and charged up cell phones (this list is not all-inclusive). Get your re-entry tag to re-enter Franklin County after mandatory evacuation is lifted – Franklin County Annex in Carrabelle on Hwy 98 across the street from The Moorings.
I will continue to keep you briefed on the City’s plans to move forward. Please share this email.
Brenda La Paz, Mayor
City of Carrabelle
http://live.oysterradio.com/