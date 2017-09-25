Florida seafood festival oyster shucking champion comes in 13th in World championship

Honor Allen, who won last years Florida Seafood festival oyster shucking contest, came in 13th in the World Oyster Opening Contest in Galway, Ireland this weekend.
The 23 year old shucks for a living at Hunt's Oyster Bar in St. Andrews.
He was also named the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion after winning at the St. Mary's County Oyster Festival in Maryland where he opened two dozen oysters in just under 3 minutes.
On Saturday he competed against the world's best and finished with a time of 4 minutes and 29 seconds.
He came in 13th.
This year's world champion came from Estonia.
The last time an American won the world championship was in 2008 when the title was taken by William "Chopper" Young, of Wellfleet, Massachusetts.
Before that you have to go back to 1976 when the championship was won by Cornelius Mackall.
And if you want to see some of the best shuckers on the planet compete, don't miss the Oyster shucking contest at this Year's Florida Seafood Festival in just a few weeks.
It will be held at Battery Park in Apalachicola on November 3rd and 4th.
