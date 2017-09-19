Franklin County Commission to hold final public budget hearing this afternoon

The Franklin County Commission will hold its final public budget hearing today at the Franklin County Courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
The county is proposing a 52.3 million dollar budget which represents about a 2 and a half percent tax increase over the current budget.
The amount that will be paid by local taxpayers is a little over 11.6 million dollars which is about a half million dollars more than last year.
Much of the local tax increase comes from an across the board cost of living increase for county workers, which totals about 214 thousand dollars.
There are also increases in the cost of health insurance and in payments to the Florida retirement system.
Under the proposed budget, people with a 150 thousand dollar home and a 50 thousand dollar homestead exemption will see their annual taxes increase by about 20 dollars in the coming year.
If you have a 100 thousand dollar home that is homesteaded you’ll pay about 13 dollars more in taxes.
The new budget takes effect on October the 1st.
Again the final public budget hearing is today at 5:15 at the Franklin county Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
