Franklin county to take over transfer station at local landfill in 2018

Waste Management has given its official notice that it plans to stop operating the transfer station at the Franklin County landfill in early 2018.
The transfer station provides temporary storage for local trash before its loaded on to larger trucks to be disposed of at other sites.
Waste Management has provided the service for nearly 20 years.
Starting in February the county solid waste department will take over the transfer station, which will increase the county's cost of running the landfill.
The county will have to hire another worker to man the station, and will likely have to do some work to the station to make it fully operational.
During budget talks this summer, solid waste chief Fonda Davis said the upgrades to the 40-year-old transfer station would include replacing the compactor and chute and adding a new storage shed along with other work.
The work could cost a quarter of a million dollars.
Some of the additional costs are being covered in the new budget, though there could also be an increase in the tipping fee at the landfill if necessary.
