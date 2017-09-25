Gov. Scott Announces License-Free Freshwater and Saltwater Fishing for Florida Utility Workers

MARATHON, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that he has expanded the license-free freshwater and saltwater fishing offer made to Florida’s law enforcement and first responders to include utility workers. At the Governor’s direction, utility workers will now be able to enjoy license-free freshwater and saltwater fishing beginning today through June 30, 2018. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will accept official utility workers’ identification in lieu of a Florida fishing license during this period. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is also offering free day-passes to Florida State Parks that can be used on an unlimited basis until October 2018 for all law enforcement officers, first responders and utility workers.
Governor Scott said, “Florida’s utility workers have worked around the clock to turn the lights back on in communities throughout our state and we are thankful for their relentless commitment and hard work. Since Hurricane Irma, utility workers have restored power to more than 6.7 million homes and businesses, helping Floridians get back on their feet and recover from this devastating storm. I am proud today to offer this license-free fishing opportunity to our utility workers as a thank you for their great work and commitment to getting Florida’s power back on.”
FWC Executive Director Nick Wiley said, “Florida's utility workers have worked day and night to bring power back to our communities and we are proud to offer them the opportunity to enjoy Florida's world class freshwater and saltwater fishing license-free.”
