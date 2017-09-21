Gulf County bay scallop season opens on Saturday

The Gulf County bay scallop season will open to harvest this Saturday.
The bay scallop harvest was originally scheduled to begin on July 25th but was postponed after a Pseudo-nitzschia bloom was found in the St. Joe Bay.
The FWC said this week that recent samples have indicated that the scallops in St. Joseph Bay are safe for human consumption and meet FDA requirements for opening harvest in the bay.
It won't be a very long scallop season.
The 2017 season will be open for 16 days, with the last day of harvest on October 8th.
The season will be for all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County through the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
The daily bag limit is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
