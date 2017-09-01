Kite Tales - September 2017

Peacock Spring by Whitney Gray
Our staff recently visited Wes Skiles Peacock Springs State Park
in Suwannee County. This beautiful state park is conveniently located 20 miles south of Live Oak, which is approximately 90 miles east of Tallahassee and 90 miles north-west of Gainesville. Shaded trails provide access to old-growth maple forest, bottomland forest, and several freshwater springs and sinkholes. The main spring is surrounded by wildflowers, which attract a plethora of butterfly
species. Zebra Longwing are very common and staff also spotted Texan Crescent, Hackberry Emperor and Giant Swallowtail. The area around Olsen Sink was productive for birds; Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warblers, Hooded Warbler and Pileated Woodpecker were present and, a Yellow-billed Cuckoo foraged high above the trail. This family-friendly site is a great place to visit for a few hours. Don’t forget your bathing suit though…the crystal-clear spring water provides respite on a hot sunny day!
Contact: (386) 776-2194
Park Hours: 8am to sunset
Zebra Longwing by Andy Wraithmell
Roseate Spoonbill by Jack Rogers
The Roseate Spoonbill
is one of our most popular Top 30 birds, so we’re told. Their beautiful plumage and fascinating but bizarre-shaped bill immediately catches the eye, making for a memorable encounter. Photographers are drawn to “spoonie” flocks like moths to a flame and a quick search on the internet will reveal a plethora of spectacular images. So, where can I go to see spoonbills? We thought you’d never ask!
The wildlife drive at Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge
on Sanibel Island has long been a Roseate Spoonbill hotspot. Tip: Go early in the morning to beat the crowds. If crowds aren’t your thing, a trip to the southern end of Everglades National Park
can be a rewarding spoonbill experience. Don’t forget your bug spray though! In the evening, flocks of spoonbills can be seen flying overhead at the Flamingo visitor center area. For the more intrepid, a paddle out to Gibby Point
will be rewarded with flocks of 100 or more spoonies. What a sight that must be! You never know you might see an American Flamingo as well.
Roseate Spoonbill by Andy Wraithmell
picture by Andy Wraithmell
We tend to think that we have to go far afield (literally) to see birds and wildlife, but the truth is they’re all around us. Urban and suburban living can make us a bit “bird-blind” overlooking the birds and wildlife that are even in our own backyards. City parks, even in very dense urban areas, act as refuges or oases for wildlife, and given their proximity to our homes and workplaces, these parks can be great places to take a relaxing walk and get back in touch with nature. Since these parks are usually equipped with amenities like playgrounds or ball fields, they also provide a place to introduce children to wildlife viewing. You don’t have to find a rare species to make it rewarding – children love watching lizards darting in and out of pathways or counting mourning doves on wires overhead. Studies show that children have memorable experiences with the nature that’s easy for them to access, like neighborhood parks. Try using our Trip Planner
to find a neighborhood park near your home or office. Enjoy the outdoors wherever you find it!