Museum Day Live at Camp Gordon Johnston Museum

Dear Camp Gordon Johnston Association Members and Supporters:
You are cordially invited to attend
Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live!
Co-Sponsored by
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, Carrabelle History Museum,
and Crooked River Lighthouse
Saturday, September 23
10 am - 5 pm
Free Admission
For the first time all three of Carrabelle’s fascinating museums are participating in Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live! with extended hours, free admission, and special activities and exhibits. For this special promotion, see Camp Gordon Johnston’s WWII military vehicles, an exhibit about historic trains and steamboats at the Carrabelle History Museum and 103’ tower climbs at the Crooked River Lighthouse.
World War II and antique military vehicles will be on display including Camp Gordon Johnston’s DUKW and military veterans will be on hand. We will be showing authentic Army training films taken throughout Franklin County during WWII. These provide a wonderful illustration of what the area was like back in the 1940s. This event will also serve as a fond farewell to the current location in the City Complex as the museum prepares to move into its brand new museum facility across from Carrabelle Beach. Refreshments will be served.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum houses over 7,000 square feet of military artifacts, vehicles, photos and memorabilia and is currently located within the Carrabelle City Complex, 1001 Gray Avenue, Carrabelle, FL.
Be sure to take advantage of this special promotion day and visit our sister museums - Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Hwy 98 West and Carrabelle History Museum, 106 Avenue B, SE, Carrabelle, FL.