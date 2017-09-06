Sandbags available to Franklin County residents

The Franklin County Emergency Management office is making sandbags available to residents who might need them because of possible impacts from Hurricane Irma.
The hurricane is still in the Atlantic, but could impact parts of Florida as early as this weekend, so residents are being urged to prepare now.
The emergency management office is providing up to 10 sandbags per resident at a number of locations.
In Eastpoint they are at Vrooman Park.
And in Apalachicola they are located at the old state yard on Bluff Road across from Highland Park.
Sandbags can be picked up between 9 and 1130 in the morning and 1 and 3:30 in the afternoon.
