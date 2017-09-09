Two killed in early morning collision in Gulf County

Two people died in a head on collission in Gulf County on Saturday morning.
32 year old Zachery Lance Porter of Clarksville, Florida and 26 year old Travis Shelby Huffie of Wewahitchka were killed after colliding on state road 386 just north of Grasy Road at 3 o'clock Saturday morning.
According to the Highway patrol, Porter was traveling north in a 2007 Ford Mustang and for unknown reasons drove into the southbound lane directly ino the path of Huffine's 2014 Nissan Frontier.
The vehicles collided head on.
Porter was pronounced dead at the scene, Huffine was taken to Bay Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
