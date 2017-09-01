Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) Wakulla County Housing Authority Announces the Availability of Funds for the Wakulla County State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Funds for the State Fiscal Years 2016/2017, and 2017/2018
The Wakulla County Housing Authority announces approximately $540,000 in funding covering current funds for 2016/2017, and 2017/2018 (which excludes administration costs) available through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program to be used for the following Local Housing Assistance Plan strategies: Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation and Homebuyer Purchase Assistance. Please note that funding for rehabilitation will only be used to support existing housing. The strategies are as follows:
· Homebuyer Purchase Assistance Strategy
The purpose of this strategy is to provide down payment assistance and principle reduction to first-time homebuyers that are eligible under the SHIP guidelines. The maximum amount of SHIP funds that may be awarded per unit is $15,000. Potential homebuyers will be required to qualify for a mortgage through a financial institution. Up to $15,000 may be applied towards securing the home. Homebuyers may not have claimed homestead exemption in the last three years. Funds will be awarded on a first come, first ready-to- close basis. Funding for this category is very limited.
· Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation/Replacement Strategy
The purpose of this strategy is to provide repairs or improvements needed for safe and sanitary rehabilitation or replacement and/or correction of code violations. The maximum amount of SHIP funds that may be awarded per unit is $35,000 for Rehabilitation or $75,000 for Replacement. The decision on whether the house is to be considered for replacement or rehabilitation will be made by Wakulla County. The homeowner must claim homestead exemption and the home must be occupied by the owner to be considered for rehabilitation or replacement. Applicants are limited to assistance once every (10) years. Applications will be considered as directed by the Local Housing Assistance Plan. Homeowners that received damage from Hurricane Hermine are encouraged to apply.
All interested persons will need to initially apply or re-apply. SHIP Applications will be available beginning Friday, September 1, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, EST,Monday thru Friday by calling Jay Moseley, Government Services Group, Inc. at (352) 381-1975 or via online at www.mywakulla.com. Applications will NOT be accepted prior to Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Applications are due no later than Tuesday, October 3, 2017 between 12:00 Noon, EST and 2:00 PM. No applications will be accepted after the designated time. Applications submitted via mail WILL NOT be accepted. All applications must be hand-delivered to the following address on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 between 12:00 Noon, EST and 2:00 PM.
Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners 3093 Crawfordville Highway
Crawfordville, Florida 32327
