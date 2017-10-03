3 fishermen busted for electro-fishing on the Apalachicola River

Fish and wildlife officers busted a couple of people for electro-fishing on the Apalachicola River in Jackson County last week.
Electro-fishing is when a shocking device is used to stun the fish so they can be lifted out of the water with a dip net.
It is illegal in Florida.
Officer Forehand was on water patrol on the Apalachicola River when he saw a small boat occupied by three subjects.
He noticed there were no fishing poles on board the boat.
As he watched, one of the occupants placed electrical wires into the water and it was determined the suspects were using an electric shocking device to take fish.
Their fish and the shocking device were confiscated and each of the adults received a misdemeanor citation for taking freshwater fish by an unlawful method.
