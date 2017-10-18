A Havana Man died and his son was hospitalized after their boat sank in the Apalachicola Bay on Tuesday

A visitor from Havana, Florida drowned Tuesday and a second man was air lifted to Tallahassee after their small boat overturned near the Apalachicola bridge Tuesday afternoon.The Franklin County Sheriff's office said 72 year old Linwood Thomas Brasswell Sr. died and his 47 year old son, Linwood Thomas Brasswell Jr., was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after the two men were pulled from the water.
The two men were in a small boat in very rough water on the north side of the bridge near Eastpoint at about 330 Tuesday afternoon when the accident happened.
They were pulled from the water by two good smaritans, Leroy Duval and Robbie Register, along with officers from the Franklin County Sheriff's office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Franklin Correctional Institution.
CPR was administered on site but rescuers were unable to resuccitate Brasswell Sr.
Officers said his son had taken on a lot of water and was extremely fatigued requiring additional medical attention.
http://live.oysterradio.com/