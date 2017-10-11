Attention: You may be contacted by FWC/NOAA soon

In the coming weeks, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), with assistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA Fisheries), will be evaluating how Hurricane Irma impacted fishing-related businesses.
The FWC wants to give advance notice to commercial fishermen, charter-for-hire staff, wholesale dealers, marina and licensed pier facilitators that you may receive a phone call, email or in-person visit in the next few weeks from FWC and/or NOAA Fisheries staff asking questions about how Hurricane Irma impacted your business.
The FWC thanks you in advance for your time and participation in this process.
For more information, email Marine@MyFWC.com or call 850-487-0554.
