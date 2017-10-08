Carrabelle woman dies in early morning accident on Highway 67

A Carrabelle woman was killed early Saturday morning in a single vehicle accident on Highway 67.
The Highway patrol said 40 year old Heather Keith died after her Ford Explorer overturned and hit a tree.
Keith was northbound on County Road 67 near Jeff Sanders Road just before 7 o'clock Saturday morning when her vehicle went off the road for unknown reasons.
Keith over-corrected and the explorer overturned and the drivers side roof hit a tree.
Keith suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact and was pronounced deceased on scene by Franklin County EMS.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Carrabelle Police Department, Carrabelle Volunteer Fire Department, Lanark Village Volunteer Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
