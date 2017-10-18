Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 4360 CAPE SAN BLAS ROAD [DOCK]
Location Id: 358172
Location Name: 4360 CAPE SAN BLAS ROAD [DOCK]
County: Gulf
Application Number: 358172-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: LEITZ SF RESIDENCE
Location Id: 358184
Location Name: LEITZ SF RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 358184-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: TRICE LANE COUNTY ANNEX
Location Id: 358188
Location Name: Trice Lane County Annex
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 358188-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: ARNOLD RV PARK
Location Id: 351595
Location Name: MARTIN ARNOLD PROPERTY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 351595-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: MCNALLY SF RESIDENCE
Location Id: 358151
Location Name: MCNALLY SF RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 358151-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


