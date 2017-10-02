Florida Department of State Announces Upcoming Launch of New Online Voter Registration Website – RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov – on Sunday, October 1

RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov is secure, convenient and easy-to-use
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –
The Florida Department of State today announced the upcoming launch of RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, the state’s new online voter registration website that offers Florida residents another way to register to vote or update an existing registration that is convenient, secure and easy-to-use. The website will go live on Sunday, October 1, 2017 as directed by the Florida Legislature in Section 97.0525 Florida Statutes.
“At the direction of the Florida Legislature, the department has been hard at work the last two years spearheading the effort to create and implement an online voter registration website that provides Floridians with a secure and more easily accessible way to register to vote,” said Secretary of State Ken Detzner. “I want to thank our key partners, Florida’s 67 county Supervisors of Elections, for their important role in ensuring the success of online voter registration. The right to vote is sacred in our country and I hope that with this new and convenient method, more Floridians will register to vote and engage in the electoral process.”
In 2015, the Florida Legislature passed and Governor Rick Scott signed into law a bill directing the department to implement online voter registration on October 1, 2017. Florida joins 35 other states and the District of Columbia that have online voter registration available to their residents.
“In today’s digital age, it is important to offer Florida voters a way to complete and submit a voter registration application electronically,” said Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections (FSASE) President and Taylor County Supervisor of Elections Dana Southerland. “Florida Supervisors of Elections worked closely with the Department of State on the development and implementation of RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov to help ensure the website meets the needs of our constituents while maintaining the integrity and accuracy of the registration process.”
Any Florida resident who is eligible to vote or is already registered to vote in Florida can use RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov to submit an application, update an existing registration or prefill an application form to print and deliver to a Supervisor of Elections office. Users will need a Florida driver license or state identification (ID) card and the last four digits of their social security number to complete and submit the voter registration application electronically. Once an individual’s identity is verified and the application is deemed complete, a voter information card is issued by the local Supervisor of Elections office.
RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov has multiple safeguards in place to verify and protect a person’s identity and personal information, including a state-of-the-art firewall, data encryption, captcha boxes, session time-out after inactivity and the use of multi-screens. The website requires information that only the person seeking to register or change an existing registration should know, such as the issued date of their Florida driver license or state ID card, their Florida driver license or state ID card number and the last four digits of their social security number. All of this information is verified in real-time in order for a person to complete the application process online. If the information cannot be verified, a person is not able to move forward with submitting the application electronically. Additionally, there is no retention of data within the RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov website because it is securely transmitted to an internal system. It is important to note that Florida public records laws still apply to voter registration information that is submitted electronically.
“In addition to offering Florida voters a more convenient voter registration application method, RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov will enhance government efficiency, reduce the use of paper applications and generate cost savings for tax payers,” said FSASE immediate Past President and Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless. “The new online voter registration system is a win for voters, state and local government and all tax-paying citizens of Florida.”
RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is offered in English and Spanish, is accessible for persons with disabilities and is mobile-friendly.
