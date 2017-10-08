Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

LAUREN is a 1 yr old Boxer mix. We just love her smiling face and "wiggle butt". She is a happy, social and well mannered young lady who will make a great addition to most any loving household. Lauren is heartworm negative and will be spayed next week. We think Lauren is one special pooch!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
