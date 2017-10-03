FWC's Fishing in the Know - October 2017

Have amazing fish photos?
FWC is looking for a cover shot for the 2018 Saltwater Regulations Publication. Photo needs to be high quality and vertically oriented. Prefer sailfish, but all photos welcome.
Photo courtesy of Jose Juncadello
Goliath Grouper Workshops
Action: Share your input on goliath grouper management
Information: FWC hosted several in-person workshops in July and August and will host several more in October to gather public input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited harvest in Florida state waters.
An on-demand virtual workshop and workshop survey
for this species is also available online and can be found by visiting MyFWC.com/Fishing and clicking “Saltwater Fishing,” “Public Comments/Workshops” and “Workshops.”
Upcoming workshops are currently scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.
local time (unless otherwise specified) at the following dates and locations (check link below
for up-to-date workshop information including event addresses):
- Oct. 9: Jacksonville
- Oct. 10: Titusville
- Oct. 11: Stuart
- Oct. 12: Davie
- Oct. 16: Pinellas Park
- Oct. 17: Port Charlotte
- Oct. 18: Naples
- Oct. 25: Tallahassee (6-9 p.m. ET)
Bay Scallops Workshops
Action: Share your input on bay scallop season structure and more
Information: FWC is hosting several workshops this October to gather public input on the staggered bay scallop season structure that was implemented in 2017 and the bay scallop fishery in general.
Upcoming workshops are currently scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
local time (unless otherwise specified) at the following dates and locations (check link below
for up-to-date workshop information including event addresses):
- Oct. 12: Port St. Joe (5:30-7:30 p.m. ET)
- Oct. 16: Steinhatchee
- ·Oct. 17: Land O’Lakes
- Oct. 18: Crystal River
- Oct. 25: Carrabelle
2017 Lionfish Challenge
Action: Lionfish King and Commercial Champion winners announced
Information: The 2017 winners of the Lionfish Challenge are Ken Ayers Jr. of Panama City (recreational category) and Joshua Livingston of Destin (commercial category). A total of 26,321 lionfish were removed during the four-month challenge. Ayers removed 1,250 and Livingston removed 4,560 pounds, which equates to about 5,027 fish.
A total of 120 recreational and commercial harvesters participated in the statewide lionfish removal incentive program.
This program could not have been possible without the help from 34 dive shops that served as checkpoints for recreational submissions and the generous support of the following sponsors: Engel Coolers, ZombieStickz Lionfish Eliminator and Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium.
While this year’s Lionfish Challenge may be over, there are still plenty of other great programs that encourage lionfish removal. Check out the new and improved Reef Rangers website (ReefRangers.com
), which launched Sept. 5. Participants that adopt a reef by Oct. 5
will receive a Reef Rangers Lionfish Control Team t-shirt and tank sticker.
Gray Triggerfish – Gulf
Action: Recreational season resumes Oct. 7
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state waters will be open Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. The weekend of the 21 and 22 was added to offset impacts of Hurricane Irma. Gray triggerfish remain closed to harvest in Gulf federal waters.
Red Snapper - Atlantic Federal
2017 weekend fall season pending
Information: A potential 2017 weekend fall season in Atlantic federal waters is pending final approval. Season dates will be posted online at the link below. Red snapper is open year-round in Atlantic state waters, from shore to 3 nautical miles.
Bay Scallops – Gulf County
Action: Gulf County season open Sept. 23-Oct. 8
Information: The bay scallop season in state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County through the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County is open for harvest from Sept. 23 through Oct. 8, closing Oct. 9.
The 2017 season was postponed earlier this year due to a naturally occurring algae bloom that affects shellfish. Recent samples have indicated that scallops in St. Joseph Bay are safe for human consumption.
All other regulations apply
. The scallop population in Gulf County continues to recover from a 2015 red tide. Restoration efforts are underway in the southeast area of the bay, south of Black’s Island. Swimming, boating, fishing or scalloping in the restoration area marked with FWC buoys is prohibited.
Commission Meeting – Cancelled
September meeting cancelled
Information: FWC’s top priority is to provide significant resources to statewide efforts to help our citizens and visitors recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Irma. In order to assure all resources are focused on recovery efforts, the FWC Commission meeting that was scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 has been cancelled. The next meeting will be held during the week of Dec. 4 in Gainesville.
Stone Crab – Season Opens
Action: Recreational and commercial season opens Oct. 15 in state and federal waters
Information:
- Only the claws may be harvested
- Although it is currently lawful to harvest both of a stone crab's claws, this practice leaves the stone crab with few ways to defend itself from predators. FWC encourages people to only take a single claw.
- Claws must be 2 ¾ inches to be harvested
- Recreational limit: 1 gallon of claws per person, 2 gallons per vessel, whichever is less
- Harvest of claws from females with eggs is prohibited
- May 16: Season closes
- Do not use any device that can puncture, crush or injure the crab’s body
- Recreational harvesters may use up to 5 stone crab traps per person
- The trap throat (entrance) must be no larger than 5 ½” x 3 1/8” in Collier, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties. In all other counties, entrances can be no larger than 5 ½” x 3 ½”. Round entrances are not allowed in Collier, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties and can be no more than 5 inches in diameter elsewhere in the state.
Spotted Seatrout Online Workshop
Information: This online workshop includes the same content as what was given at 12 in-person workshops that were held across the state in July and August.
Learn more about the recent stock assessment and share your comments on the management of this species.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including shrimp, flounder, and trap fisheries.
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: Participation in any of these three programs encourages ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
