GCSC TO HOST FREE APPLICATION WEEK FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

10/12/2017
~Application fee waived for all Bay, Gulf and Franklin County high school students October 23-27~
Gulf Coast State College is hosting a Free Application Week October 23-27 for high school seniors planning to attend GCSC. Throughout the week, students can meet with their GCSC Navigator to submit their college application free of charge.
The Navigators work in Bay, Gulf and Franklin county public high schools to help prepare students for their college careers. Students are encouraged to meet for one-on-one assistance with advising, FAFSA (federal student aid) and scholarships. They also work with students to explore career interests and offer advice to those planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.
Homeschooled students and students attending schools without a Navigator can submit their application free of charge by contacting GCSC’s Welcome Center at 747.3204.
Students should bring two of the following types of parent information: driver’s license number, vehicle tag number or voter registration number (with issue date for each). For more information, students should contact their school’s Navigator or call GCSC’s Welcome Center at 747.3204.
