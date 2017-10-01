Hwy 98 memorial dedication ceremony at Gunner Pontoon; Monday, October 2nd; 3:00 p.m.

On Monday, October 2, 2017, at approximately 2:45 p.m. the Patriot Guard Riders will mobilize at Sands Park on Hwy 98 East in Carrabelle. From there, they will be escorted by the Carrabelle Police Department west along Hwy 98 to the foot of the Tillie Miller Bridge where each will display the American Flag in honor of
SP4 Robert Clifford Millender,
a fallen American Soldier during the Vietnam War.
This 1-mile stretch of Hwy 98 through the heart of Carrabelle will then be
dedicated to Specialist Millender with memorial highway markers at each end of the route.
Please join Cliff’s family and distinguished guest speakers at
Gunner Pontoon Rentals on Hwy 98 for the dedication ceremony beginning at 3:00 p.m.
http://live.oysterradio.com/